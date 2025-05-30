Left Menu

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan Anchor India A at Unofficial Test

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan led India A to 86 for two at lunch on the first day against England Lions. After early losses, they countered strongly with a steady partnership, showcasing resilience and skill against the opposition's pace attack.

Canterbury | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:40 IST
  • United Kingdom

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan provided a sturdy foundation for India A, concluding the pre-lunch session at 86 for two on the first day of their unofficial Test against the England Lions.

The openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, with Easwaran departing leg before wicket to Josh Hull. Jaiswal, after a confident start, was caught behind attempting an ambitious drive.

Undeterred, Nair and Sarfaraz settled into a 35-run partnership, expertly thwarting the Lions' attack and steering India A into a stable position after initial setbacks.

