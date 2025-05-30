Left Menu

Fiorentina and Coach Raffaele Palladino Part Ways Amidst Serie A Coaching Shuffle

Fiorentina and coach Raffaele Palladino have parted ways after only one season, by mutual consent. Despite a successful season leading Fiorentina to a sixth-place Serie A finish, Palladino's resignation surprised the club. The coaching carousel in Serie A is in full swing with notable changes underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:46 IST
The Italian club confirmed the termination of Palladino's contract, including those of his staff, citing mutual consent in an official statement this Friday.

The coaching changes in Serie A continue as Massimiliano Allegri returns to AC Milan, highlighting a season-ending shuffle that could see more managerial shifts soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

