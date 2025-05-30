Fiorentina and Coach Raffaele Palladino Part Ways Amidst Serie A Coaching Shuffle

Fiorentina and coach Raffaele Palladino have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season. Despite Fiorentina's solid performance, Palladino's unexpected departure has left club management astonished.

The Italian club confirmed the termination of Palladino's contract, including those of his staff, citing mutual consent in an official statement this Friday.

The coaching changes in Serie A continue as Massimiliano Allegri returns to AC Milan, highlighting a season-ending shuffle that could see more managerial shifts soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)