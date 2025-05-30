Thrilling IPL Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

In a thrilling IPL Eliminator, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. The much-anticipated clash saw the inclusion of crucial players like Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa for MI, while the Titans fielded Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis.

This match is a crucial step towards the IPL title, with both teams vying for a slot in the Qualifier 2. The winner will advance to meet Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, promising an exciting showdown.

Key figures in today's line-up included MI's Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, and GT's Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, setting the stage for an electrifying battle.

