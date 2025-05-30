Thrilling IPL Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
In a high-stakes IPL Eliminator match, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya chose to bat against the Gujarat Titans. Key players such as Jonny Bairstow and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing eleven. The victor will advance to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.
This match is a crucial step towards the IPL title, with both teams vying for a slot in the Qualifier 2. The winner will advance to meet Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, promising an exciting showdown.
Key figures in today's line-up included MI's Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, and GT's Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, setting the stage for an electrifying battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
