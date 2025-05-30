Left Menu

Thrilling IPL Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

In a high-stakes IPL Eliminator match, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya chose to bat against the Gujarat Titans. Key players such as Jonny Bairstow and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing eleven. The victor will advance to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:22 IST
Thrilling IPL Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya

In a thrilling IPL Eliminator, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. The much-anticipated clash saw the inclusion of crucial players like Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa for MI, while the Titans fielded Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis.

This match is a crucial step towards the IPL title, with both teams vying for a slot in the Qualifier 2. The winner will advance to meet Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, promising an exciting showdown.

Key figures in today's line-up included MI's Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, and GT's Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, setting the stage for an electrifying battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025