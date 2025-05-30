Real Madrid Secure Trent Alexander-Arnold in Tactical Signing

Real Madrid has made a strategic move by signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool just before his contract was due to expire, paying up to 10 million euros. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Madrid's squad in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Joining Real Madrid will allow Alexander-Arnold to participate in the Club World Cup, starting in mid-June in the United States. The Spanish club sees this as an opportunity to improve its defense, which struggled due to injuries last season.

Alexander-Arnold's signing comes amid a coaching change at Madrid, with Xabi Alonso taking over. The former Liverpool defender brings extensive experience and success, having won several titles during his time at the Merseyside club.

