Pooja Singh Shines with Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Pooja Singh, an 18-year-old athlete, clinched gold in the high jump at the Asian Athletics Championships, showcasing her journey from practicing on sacks filled with stubble to breaking national records. Her determination and confidence paid off despite the challenges faced in early years.

Pooja Singh, an 18-year-old high jumper from Haryana, emerged victorious at the Asian Athletics Championships, securing gold with a personal best of 1.89m. Her path to victory began in 2019, leveraging creative training methods such as jumping on sacks filled with stubble. This unconventional start laid the groundwork for her success, she explained at an Athletics Federation of India press meet.

Singh's triumph is a testament to her dedication, transitioning from initial yoga and gymnastics routines to mastering high jump. Her journey was marked by persistence, culminating in a breakthrough at the U-16 level, where she set a national record. Now, Singh aims for new heights, with her sights set on the next Olympics.

Meanwhile, other Indian athletes like Nandini Agasara, Gulveer Singh, Jyothi Yarraji, and Avinash Sable also celebrated successes at the championships, each overcoming their unique challenges to win medals and set records. Their collective achievements underscore a promising future for Indian athletics on the global stage.

