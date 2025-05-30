Left Menu

Fernandes' Future: Staying at United Amid Saudi Interest?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expresses confidence that skipper Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club despite an enticing $134.73 million offer from Saudi's Al Hilal. The club's poor season and financial considerations had put Fernandes' future in question, but Amorim feels his captain is committed to Manchester United.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:21 IST
Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim has voiced confidence that Bruno Fernandes will remain at the club, turning down a proffered £100 million ($134.73 million) deal from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Following United's win against Hong Kong, Amorim expressed this belief amidst speculations about Fernandes' potential move.

At a press briefing, Amorim, when questioned if it was Fernandes' final appearance for United, stated: 'I don't think so. I think he wants to stay despite inquiries from other clubs. We can find alternative revenue streams, and my sense is that he desires to continue here.' This follows speculation after Fernandes hinted at a possible sale to manage the club's finances post-season.

The win in Hong Kong provided a morale boost after United's lackluster performances in previous matches of their tour. Despite their recent challenges, Amorim remains optimistic, emphasizing a clear long-term vision for the team. Further engagement between the manager and Fernandes seems pivotal in the star player's potential decision to stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

