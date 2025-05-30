Left Menu

Liverpool Secures Dutch Star Jeremie Frimpong in Major Transfer

Liverpool has signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 35 million euros. The move comes as Frimpong replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid. Frimpong has been pivotal for Leverkusen, contributing significantly to their successes and has represented the Netherlands internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:40 IST
Premier League champions Liverpool have successfully signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in a high-profile transfer.

Though financial details remain undisclosed, the reported 35 million euro deal marks Frimpong's replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently joined Real Madrid.

Frimpong, known for his versatility and contribution to Bayer Leverkusen's triumphs, joins Liverpool on June 1st. As a Manchester City academy product, he promises dedication and skill to Liverpool's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

