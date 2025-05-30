Liverpool Secures Dutch Star Jeremie Frimpong in Major Transfer

Premier League champions Liverpool have successfully signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in a high-profile transfer.

Though financial details remain undisclosed, the reported 35 million euro deal marks Frimpong's replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently joined Real Madrid.

Frimpong, known for his versatility and contribution to Bayer Leverkusen's triumphs, joins Liverpool on June 1st. As a Manchester City academy product, he promises dedication and skill to Liverpool's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)