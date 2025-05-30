Liverpool Secures Dutch Star Jeremie Frimpong in Major Transfer
Liverpool has signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 35 million euros. The move comes as Frimpong replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid. Frimpong has been pivotal for Leverkusen, contributing significantly to their successes and has represented the Netherlands internationally.
Premier League champions Liverpool have successfully signed Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in a high-profile transfer.
Though financial details remain undisclosed, the reported 35 million euro deal marks Frimpong's replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently joined Real Madrid.
Frimpong, known for his versatility and contribution to Bayer Leverkusen's triumphs, joins Liverpool on June 1st. As a Manchester City academy product, he promises dedication and skill to Liverpool's squad.
