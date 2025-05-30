Sudharsan Shines Amid Rashid's Setback in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan faced a challenging moment during the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on Friday. As Rashid struggled to dominate the pitch, his compatriot Sai Sudharsan emerged as a standout performer, etching his name into the history books with an impressive batting display.

While Rashid was dispatched for two towering sixes by Rohit Sharma, setting a new unwanted record for most sixes conceded in IPL history, Sudharsan became just the second younger player to achieve over 700 runs in an IPL season, following captain Shubman Gill's footsteps.

Despite losing key players early, Sudharsan's 84-run partnership with Washington Sundar brought hope to Gujarat, yet Mumbai's daunting 229-run target proved insurmountable. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav broke records, achieving his 15th consecutive 25-plus T20 score, surpassing Temba Bavuma's prior record.

(With inputs from agencies.)