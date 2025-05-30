Left Menu

World Boxing's New Sex Testing Policy Shakes Up Olympic Landscape

World Boxing has introduced mandatory sex testing for athletes, affecting even Olympic champion Imane Khelif, who must undergo testing to compete. This step seeks to ensure fair competition and follows eligibility controversies in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Boxing announced its decision to implement mandatory sex testing for all competing athletes, stating the move is crucial for maintaining balanced competition in its events, such as the Olympic Games.

The policy affects notable athletes, including Paris Olympics gold medalist Imane Khelif, who is barred from competition without undergoing the prescribed genetic test. The testing policy arose following gender eligibility disputes involving Khelif and others.

World Boxing asserts these regulations are to safeguard all combat sports athletes, mandating PCR genetic tests that identify biological sex. This new policy comes in light of increasing debates around gender eligibility in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

