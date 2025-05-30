World Boxing's New Sex Testing Policy Shakes Up Olympic Landscape

World Boxing announced its decision to implement mandatory sex testing for all competing athletes, stating the move is crucial for maintaining balanced competition in its events, such as the Olympic Games.

The policy affects notable athletes, including Paris Olympics gold medalist Imane Khelif, who is barred from competition without undergoing the prescribed genetic test. The testing policy arose following gender eligibility disputes involving Khelif and others.

World Boxing asserts these regulations are to safeguard all combat sports athletes, mandating PCR genetic tests that identify biological sex. This new policy comes in light of increasing debates around gender eligibility in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)