Thrills and Triumphs: French Open's Sixth Day Showdowns

The sixth day of the French Open saw a series of intense matches with top seeds like Elina Svitolina, Jasmine Paolini, Frances Tiafoe, and Iga Swiatek advancing to the fourth round. As temperatures soared, players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also moved forward, promising exciting matches ahead.

Paris | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:05 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The sixth day of the French Open provided tennis enthusiasts with thrilling matches and unexpected turnarounds. Elina Svitolina, the 13th seed, emerged victorious against Bernarda Pera, securing her place in the fourth round.

Frances Tiafoe continued his impressive run by defeating Sebastian Korda, promising an exciting match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier next.

Meanwhile, top players like Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, and Aryna Sabalenka also progressed, with temperatures in Paris contributing to the intense atmosphere at Roland Garros.



