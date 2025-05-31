Thrills and Triumphs: French Open's Sixth Day Showdowns

The sixth day of the French Open provided tennis enthusiasts with thrilling matches and unexpected turnarounds. Elina Svitolina, the 13th seed, emerged victorious against Bernarda Pera, securing her place in the fourth round.

Frances Tiafoe continued his impressive run by defeating Sebastian Korda, promising an exciting match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier next.

Meanwhile, top players like Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, and Aryna Sabalenka also progressed, with temperatures in Paris contributing to the intense atmosphere at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)