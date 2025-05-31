AB de Villiers Praises Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Decision to Retire from Test Cricket

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. Speaking on the Indian cricketer's exit from the longest format, de Villiers described it as a deeply considered choice by a player who has devoted everything to the sport.

Kohli, who announced his retirement on May 12, enjoyed an illustrious Test career characterized by passion, aggression, and a relentless work ethic. Known for his outstanding performances both as a batsman and a leader, Kohli has left an indelible mark on world cricket. De Villiers, a close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, expressed that Kohli would be dearly missed in the Test arena.

The statistics reflect Kohli's monumental contribution: 123 Test matches, 9,230 runs, and a batting average of 46.85. With 30 centuries and a top score of 254*, he stands as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Despite recent challenges, Kohli's legacy, filled with memorable achievements and moments, remains an integral part of cricket history.