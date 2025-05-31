Left Menu

AB de Villiers Praises Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Decision to Retire from Test Cricket

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers lauded Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, emphasizing Kohli's heartfelt choice and substantial contributions to the game. Kohli's 12-year Test career includes remarkable achievements, making him one of the greatest red-ball players with numerous fans cherishing his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:29 IST
AB de Villiers Praises Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Decision to Retire from Test Cricket
AB de Villiers (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. Speaking on the Indian cricketer's exit from the longest format, de Villiers described it as a deeply considered choice by a player who has devoted everything to the sport.

Kohli, who announced his retirement on May 12, enjoyed an illustrious Test career characterized by passion, aggression, and a relentless work ethic. Known for his outstanding performances both as a batsman and a leader, Kohli has left an indelible mark on world cricket. De Villiers, a close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, expressed that Kohli would be dearly missed in the Test arena.

The statistics reflect Kohli's monumental contribution: 123 Test matches, 9,230 runs, and a batting average of 46.85. With 30 centuries and a top score of 254*, he stands as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Despite recent challenges, Kohli's legacy, filled with memorable achievements and moments, remains an integral part of cricket history.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025