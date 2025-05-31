Indian Athletes Shine with Bronze at Asian Athletics Championships

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, India's Animesh Kujur and Vithya Ramraj each clinched a bronze medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Kujur made history in the men's 200m final by setting a new national record with an impressive time of 20.32 seconds, surpassing his previous best and securing his spot on the podium. Meanwhile, Japan's Towa Uzawa took gold, and Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi earned silver.

Vithya Ramraj excelled in the women's 400m hurdles, adding another bronze to India's tally with a time of 56.46 seconds. China's Mo Jiadie narrowly beat Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya to win gold, while India's Anu Raghavan finished seventh. In a notable mention, Jyoti Yarraji, who previously claimed gold in the women's 100m hurdles, finished fifth in the 200m event.

(With inputs from agencies.)