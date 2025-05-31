GMCL and Satkarmic Mission Launch Sport Revolution in India

New Delhi saw the launch of the Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL), partnered with The Satkarmic Mission, with a transformative vision for Indian sports.

Highlighting youth development, societal impact, and inclusivity, the league plans to begin matches in July 2024, involving 500 teams across Delhi.

Key figures emphasized the integration of world-class coaching, AI-driven analytics, and compliance to create a resilient sports ecosystem, aiming to harness India's vast sporting population for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)