GMCL and Satkarmic Mission Launch Sport Revolution in India
The Gali Mohalla Cricket League, in collaboration with The Satkarmic Mission, aims to revolutionize Indian sports by fostering grassroots talent and societal progress. Starting with 500 teams in Delhi, the league emphasizes inclusivity, resilience, and talent scouting to propel youth towards a prosperous future.
New Delhi saw the launch of the Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL), partnered with The Satkarmic Mission, with a transformative vision for Indian sports.
Highlighting youth development, societal impact, and inclusivity, the league plans to begin matches in July 2024, involving 500 teams across Delhi.
Key figures emphasized the integration of world-class coaching, AI-driven analytics, and compliance to create a resilient sports ecosystem, aiming to harness India's vast sporting population for national development.
