Left Menu

GMCL and Satkarmic Mission Launch Sport Revolution in India

The Gali Mohalla Cricket League, in collaboration with The Satkarmic Mission, aims to revolutionize Indian sports by fostering grassroots talent and societal progress. Starting with 500 teams in Delhi, the league emphasizes inclusivity, resilience, and talent scouting to propel youth towards a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:34 IST
GMCL and Satkarmic Mission Launch Sport Revolution in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi saw the launch of the Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL), partnered with The Satkarmic Mission, with a transformative vision for Indian sports.

Highlighting youth development, societal impact, and inclusivity, the league plans to begin matches in July 2024, involving 500 teams across Delhi.

Key figures emphasized the integration of world-class coaching, AI-driven analytics, and compliance to create a resilient sports ecosystem, aiming to harness India's vast sporting population for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025