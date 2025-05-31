Blow for England: Jamie Overton Out with Finger Injury

In a setback for England's cricket squad, all-rounder Jamie Overton is sidelined for the rest of the home series against West Indies. The announcement came after Overton sustained a broken finger on his right hand during the first One-Day International at Edgbaston.

Despite his injury, Overton, 31, managed to capture three wickets in the match, playing a key role in England's substantial 238-run victory. He attempted to catch a ball whilst bowling, leading to his injury. The injury saw him briefly leave the field for treatment, but he returned with a heavily wrapped finger to complete the game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Overton will commence rehabilitation under the guidance of the national medical team. The team will not seek a replacement for Overton in the ODI squad. England is set to confront West Indies in the second of three ODIs on Sunday, with a trio of Twenty20 matches commencing Friday.

