Blow for England: Jamie Overton Out with Finger Injury
Jamie Overton, England's all-rounder, is out for the remainder of the home series against West Indies due to a broken finger. The incident occurred during the first ODI at Edgbaston. Despite the injury, Overton took three wickets in the match. He'll undergo rehabilitation and won't be replaced.
In a setback for England's cricket squad, all-rounder Jamie Overton is sidelined for the rest of the home series against West Indies. The announcement came after Overton sustained a broken finger on his right hand during the first One-Day International at Edgbaston.
Despite his injury, Overton, 31, managed to capture three wickets in the match, playing a key role in England's substantial 238-run victory. He attempted to catch a ball whilst bowling, leading to his injury. The injury saw him briefly leave the field for treatment, but he returned with a heavily wrapped finger to complete the game.
The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Overton will commence rehabilitation under the guidance of the national medical team. The team will not seek a replacement for Overton in the ODI squad. England is set to confront West Indies in the second of three ODIs on Sunday, with a trio of Twenty20 matches commencing Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
