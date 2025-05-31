Sinner's Masterclass and Pegula's Battle Electrify Roland Garros

At the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner delivered a spectacular performance, dominating Jiri Lehecka to advance to the fourth round. Sinner effortlessly won the first 11 games of their match, ultimately securing a straightforward 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory. He is set to face Andrey Rublev next.

Meanwhile, third seed Jessica Pegula faced a challenging encounter against Marketa Vondrousova but emerged victorious. After losing the opening set, Pegula demonstrated resilience by claiming a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win. Pegula will next compete against the winner of the Elsa Jacquemot and Lois Boisson match.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva from Russia impressed with a win over Yulia Putintseva, crediting her success to a drawing from a young fan. Also, Daria Kasatkina defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets and is set to face Andreeva in the next round. Tennis icon Novak Djokovic aims to continue his impressive Roland Garros run in his upcoming match.