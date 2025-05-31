Left Menu

Sinner's Masterclass and Pegula's Battle Electrify Roland Garros

World number one Jannik Sinner showcased a dominant performance against Jiri Lehecka at the French Open, securing a smooth path to the fourth round. Jessica Pegula had a tougher match but prevailed over Marketa Vondrousova. Other highlights included Russian 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva's victory, aided by a 'lucky charm.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:16 IST
Sinner's Masterclass and Pegula's Battle Electrify Roland Garros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner delivered a spectacular performance, dominating Jiri Lehecka to advance to the fourth round. Sinner effortlessly won the first 11 games of their match, ultimately securing a straightforward 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory. He is set to face Andrey Rublev next.

Meanwhile, third seed Jessica Pegula faced a challenging encounter against Marketa Vondrousova but emerged victorious. After losing the opening set, Pegula demonstrated resilience by claiming a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win. Pegula will next compete against the winner of the Elsa Jacquemot and Lois Boisson match.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva from Russia impressed with a win over Yulia Putintseva, crediting her success to a drawing from a young fan. Also, Daria Kasatkina defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets and is set to face Andreeva in the next round. Tennis icon Novak Djokovic aims to continue his impressive Roland Garros run in his upcoming match.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025