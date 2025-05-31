Left Menu

Rohit's Heroics Propel Mumbai to Thrilling IPL Win Over Gujarat Amid Social Media Rumors

In a gripping IPL 2025 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in Mullanpur. Despite social media rumors hinting at a rift, Shubman Gill clarified his camaraderie with Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma's 81 runs turned the tables, securing a clash with Punjab Kings for a final spot.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya (L) and GT captain Shubman Gill (R) (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Amid swirling social media rumors of discord between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, India's Test captain Gill has quashed any speculation of tension with his Gujarat Titans teammate. The buzz emerged after purportedly missing a handshake during the coin toss of the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur.

Dismissing these allegations, Gill took to Instagram with a message of camaraderie, advising fans not to trust everything they see online. In the match itself, Gill was dismissed for just one run, while Hardik contributed a brisk 22 runs off nine balls for Gujarat Titans, who fell short of Mumbai's target of 229.

Mumbai's innings was anchored by Rohit Sharma's batting, amassing 81 runs from 50 deliveries and setting a mammoth score of 228/5. Supportive knocks from Jonny Bairstow and others ensured Mumbai's dominance. Despite Sai Sudharsan's fighting 80-run effort, Gujarat could not overcome Mumbai's pace attack, culminating in a 20-run loss.

