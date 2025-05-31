Mumbai Indians Clash with Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 Final Spot

Mumbai Indians, five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are set to face Punjab Kings in the critical Qualifier 2 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday.

The victorious team will advance to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 3rd, marking the culmination of the league's 18th edition.

This battle sees Mumbai vying for a seventh final appearance, while Punjab aims to secure its second shot at the trophy since 2014, pursuing their maiden IPL title.

Punjab's last encounter resulted in a defeat against Bengaluru despite Marcus Stoinis's 25-run innings. Conversely, Mumbai overcame Gujarat to progress, with a significant 81-run contribution by skipper Rohit Sharma. Historically in IPL, Mumbai leads the head-to-head tally with 17 victories over Punjab's 15.

Under the mantle of coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab's batting has been explosive this season, hitting over 200 runs in seven out of 15 matches, a strategy that could potentially thrive on Ahmedabad's pitch.

Mumbai's batting strength lies in versatile talents including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, the latter boasting a staggering strike rate this season.

Punjab turns to captain Shreyas for power-hitting prowess, ranking just behind IPL big hitters in six count, anticipating returns from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he recovers from injury.

Mumbai's camp faces fitness concerns with pacers Deepak Chahar and Richard Gleeson dealing with hamstring injuries, their availability remains crucial against Chahal's potential return threat.