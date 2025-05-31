Historic American Surge: U.S. Tennis Stars Shine at French Open

American tennis players have made a significant mark at this year's French Open, with eight advancing to the round of 16. This achievement matches a record set in 1985, showcasing the talent of five women and three men on traditionally challenging clay courts.

Victories on Saturday saw champions Madison Keys and Coco Gauff join fellow American women Jessica Pegula, Hailey Baptiste, and Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. On the men's side, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton remain in contention, showcasing the competitive spirit reminiscent of tennis legends from four decades ago.

The clay surface, more common in Europe, intensifies the accomplishment, highlighting a growing trend of American success. The last significant American victories were Serena Williams' triumph in 2013 and Andre Agassi's win in 1999, stirring excitement and national pride among fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)