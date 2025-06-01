England Eyes ODI Series Victory Against West Indies

In a strategic move, England elected to bowl first in the final one-day international series match against the West Indies at Sophia Gardens. The decision comes as both teams vie for series supremacy.

England announced their lineup with a notable change – Matthew Potts has been called in to replace Jamie Smith, who suffered an injury during their recent triumph at Edgbaston. England's first ODI victory came with a staggering 238-run margin.

Meanwhile, the West Indies, aiming to level the series, brought Shimron Hetmyer into the middle order, replacing Amir Jangoo. With both teams fielding competitive lineups, cricket fans anticipate an exhilarating match.

(With inputs from agencies.)