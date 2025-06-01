Left Menu

Lance Stroll Sidelined for Spanish Grand Prix

Canadian driver Lance Stroll will not compete in the Spanish Grand Prix due to hand and wrist pain. After qualifying, Aston Martin cannot replace him. The pain is linked to previous injuries from a cycling accident. Stroll is set to undergo a procedure before his recovery.

Lance Stroll Sidelined for Spanish Grand Prix
Aston Martin announced that Canadian driver Lance Stroll will not participate in the Spanish Grand Prix due to persistent pain in his hand and wrist.

As Stroll had already qualified, Aston Martin will not be able to replace him, leaving Fernando Alonso as the team's sole driver in Sunday's race.

The team disclosed that Stroll's discomfort is linked to a medical procedure he underwent in 2023 following a cycling accident. Stroll, who has been pivotal in scoring all 14 of Aston Martin's points this season, will undergo an additional procedure before focusing on recovery.

