Left Menu

Piastri's Triumph: A Thriller at the Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, extending his lead in the Formula One championship. Starting from pole, he won by 2.4 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc finished third, after a dramatic sequence of events involving Max Verstappen and a controversial penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:57 IST
Piastri's Triumph: A Thriller at the Spanish Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri powered to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, marking his fifth win in the current Formula One season. The McLaren driver led from the start and managed a 2.4-second gap over his teammate, Lando Norris, taking his championship lead to 10 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured third place after overtaking Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished a disappointing 10th following a strategic error and two penalties. The race featured several controversies, including a safety car restart and a post-race investigation involving Leclerc and Verstappen.

Verstappen's incurrence of a 10-second penalty after a collision with Mercedes' George Russell added to the high drama. Fernando Alonso delighted home fans by securing his first points of the season. New race strategies and tire choices contributed to a thrilling, unpredictable contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025