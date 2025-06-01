Piastri's Triumph: A Thriller at the Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri powered to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, marking his fifth win in the current Formula One season. The McLaren driver led from the start and managed a 2.4-second gap over his teammate, Lando Norris, taking his championship lead to 10 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured third place after overtaking Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished a disappointing 10th following a strategic error and two penalties. The race featured several controversies, including a safety car restart and a post-race investigation involving Leclerc and Verstappen.

Verstappen's incurrence of a 10-second penalty after a collision with Mercedes' George Russell added to the high drama. Fernando Alonso delighted home fans by securing his first points of the season. New race strategies and tire choices contributed to a thrilling, unpredictable contest.

