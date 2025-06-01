Left Menu

Piastri's Triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix Marks McLaren's Dominance

Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish. Despite a tough start, Lando Norris secured second place ahead of third-placed Charles Leclerc. A penalty dropped Max Verstappen to tenth place. Piastri leads the driver standings with McLaren dominating the constructor's championship.

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in the Spanish Grand Prix, reinforcing McLaren's stronghold on the Formula 1 championship this season. With a commanding performance, Piastri raced ahead from pole position, ensuring an unassailable lead in the drivers' standings.

Team-mate Lando Norris delivered a resilient drive, recovering from an early setback to secure second place, closely following Piastri. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari clinched third, while a 10-second penalty relegated Max Verstappen to tenth, tarnishing his earlier fifth-place finish.

McLaren's third one-two finish of the season underscores their dominance, as they take their seventh win in nine races. The duo of Piastri and Norris ensures a commanding lead in the constructor's championship as the sport heads toward the Canadian GP in two weeks.

