Simon Yates Triumphs at 2025 Giro d'Italia
Simon Yates claimed victory at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, marking his second Grand Tour win. He effectively secured his triumph by taking the pink jersey from Isaac Del Toro before finishing in Rome. The final stage saw his teammate Olav Kooij win in a sprint finish.
- Country:
- Italy
Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike clinched the 2025 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday, confirming his status as a top rider with his second Grand Tour victory. His decisive move came a day prior when he took the pink jersey from his rival, Isaac Del Toro.
Before the final stretch, Yates and his fellow cyclists received a special blessing from Pope Leo at the Vatican. The British cyclist then confidently completed the race in Rome, the historic city providing a picturesque setting for the tour's conclusion.
The ultimate stage of the race was not without drama, as the event's conclusion witnessed Yates' teammate, Olav Kooij, sprinting to a stage victory, showcasing the strength of the Visma-Lease a Bike team.
(With inputs from agencies.)