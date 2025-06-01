Simon Yates Triumphs at 2025 Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike clinched the 2025 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday, confirming his status as a top rider with his second Grand Tour victory. His decisive move came a day prior when he took the pink jersey from his rival, Isaac Del Toro.

Before the final stretch, Yates and his fellow cyclists received a special blessing from Pope Leo at the Vatican. The British cyclist then confidently completed the race in Rome, the historic city providing a picturesque setting for the tour's conclusion.

The ultimate stage of the race was not without drama, as the event's conclusion witnessed Yates' teammate, Olav Kooij, sprinting to a stage victory, showcasing the strength of the Visma-Lease a Bike team.

