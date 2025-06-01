Iga Swiatek's Steely French Open Triumph Over Rybakina
Iga Swiatek's return to form at the French Open culminated in a comeback win over Elena Rybakina. Trailing initially, Swiatek turned the match around, reaffirming her claycourt skills. The victory not only extended her Roland Garros winning streak to 25 but also marked her first win against Rybakina on clay.
Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, showcased her unparalleled claycourt prowess, particularly in her recent triumph over Elena Rybakina at the French Open. The comeback was essential for Swiatek, who has had a challenging season.
Despite trailing early in the match, Swiatek's resilience came to the fore as she clinched a 1-6 6-3 7-5 victory. The clash echoed the intensity of facing top men's players, as she likened Rybakina's gameplay to Jannik Sinner, emphasizing her strategic efforts to turn the match in her favor.
The victory was not only a testament to Swiatek's determination but also extended her incredible winning streak at Roland Garros to 25 matches. She noted the significance of overcoming Rybakina on clay, improving her head-to-head record and reinforcing her confidence in high-pressure situations.
ALSO READ
Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Jannik Sinner to Claim Italian Open Glory
Jannik Sinner: Resilient Return Amid Controversy
Jannik Sinner Extends Winning Streak Amid French Open Drama
Jannik Sinner's Comeback Highlight: French Open Draws Excitement
Jannik Sinner Ushers Richard Gasquet into Retirement at French Open