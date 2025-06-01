Left Menu

Seamers Struggle as India A Faces Stalwart England Lions

England Lions dominated the four-day Test match against India A, ending the third day at 527/7. Despite an impressive morning spell by Mukesh Kumar, India A's seamers Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled to impact the innings. England's Tom Haines and Dan Mousley scored significant centuries.

Day three of the four-day Test match between India A and England Lions saw an indomitable England side finish at 527/7, riding high on robust performances.

Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer for India A, delivering a potent morning spell that managed to shake the England batting line-up slightly. However, his fellow seamers Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to deliver, allowing England to build strong partnerships.

Despite holding strong Test ambitions, Thakur and Reddy were unable to penetrate England's resolute top order, demonstrated in stunning centuries by Tom Haines and Dan Mousley.

