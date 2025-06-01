Seamers Struggle as India A Faces Stalwart England Lions

Day three of the four-day Test match between India A and England Lions saw an indomitable England side finish at 527/7, riding high on robust performances.

Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer for India A, delivering a potent morning spell that managed to shake the England batting line-up slightly. However, his fellow seamers Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to deliver, allowing England to build strong partnerships.

Despite holding strong Test ambitions, Thakur and Reddy were unable to penetrate England's resolute top order, demonstrated in stunning centuries by Tom Haines and Dan Mousley.

