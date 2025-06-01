Weekend Sports Highlights: From NFL Weddings to F1 Victories

This weekend in sports was marked by significant stories and events. NFL star Josh Allen wed actress Hailee Steinfeld in a ceremony lauded by the Bills community. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball saw several roster adjustments due to injuries affecting key players like Red Sox pitcher Justin Slaten and Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

In the world of motorsports, Oscar Piastri led McLaren to a commanding victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, securing top positions along with teammate Lando Norris and reinforcing their dominance in the team standings. Formula 1 veteran Max Verstappen faced potential repercussions after his latest penalty could lead to a race ban.

Beyond baseball and auto sports, an assortment of other events captivated fans across various other sports including basketball, tennis, and esports, making for a lively and varied sporting weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)