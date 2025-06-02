Left Menu

Root's Record-Breaking Century Propels England to Series Victory

Joe Root scored a masterful 18th ODI century and surpassed 7,000 runs in the format as England took an unassailable lead against West Indies. Despite early setbacks in their chase, Root's partnership with Will Jacks and Adil Rashid's key wickets secured a thrilling victory in Cardiff.

Updated: 02-06-2025 00:10 IST
Joe Root

England's Joe Root displayed his batting prowess, scoring a remarkable 166 off 139 balls to lead his team to victory against West Indies. Root's century was pivotal as England achieved the 309-run target, with Root surpassing 7,000 ODI runs in the process.

West Indies initially steadied their innings with a 141-run partnership between Brandon King and Keacy Carty. Spinner Adil Rashid, however, disrupted their progress, finishing with impressive figures of 4-63, which helped England maintain control of the match.

Despite early losses, England capitalized on Root's performance and Rashid's bowling to clinch victory with seven balls remaining. Joe Root also celebrated surpassing Eoin Morgan as England's top ODI run-scorer. The series concludes at The Oval on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

