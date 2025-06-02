Left Menu

Ben Shelton Edges Closer to Tennis Elite Despite French Open Exit

World number 13, Ben Shelton, despite his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open, remains optimistic. Having reached the fourth round, he believes he's narrowing the gap with top players. He remains motivated after competing well against both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:09 IST
World number 13 Ben Shelton is optimistic about his improving performance, despite his recent loss to defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the tournament's fourth round.

Shelton, 22, managed to take a set away from the world number two, marking a personal best against the Spanish tennis star. He expressed confidence in areas where he put up a stronger fight, especially during baseline exchanges and handling open-stance backhands.

With previous losses to Alcaraz and a recent semi-final defeat by world number one Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, Shelton believes he's closing the performance gap with top-tier players. As one of eight Americans making the fourth round in Paris, Shelton's prospects look promising, aiming for more consistent Grand Slam performances.

