Left Menu

Egypt's Pyramids Defy Giants, Claim Continental Glory

The Pyramids of Egypt secured their second trophy by winning the African Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite their success, Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic notes challenges in establishing dominance in Egypt, particularly against clubs like Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 03:58 IST
Egypt's Pyramids Defy Giants, Claim Continental Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pyramids of Egypt emerged victorious on Sunday, claiming the African Champions League title. Despite this achievement, their Croatian coach, Krunoslav Jurcic, remarked that the team still struggles to establish its dominance within the local football scene.

The club, which underwent a substantial transformation seven years ago by changing its name, relocating to Cairo, and earning promotion to the Egyptian top league, celebrated a 3-2 aggregate win over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. This marks their second major win following last season's Egyptian Cup triumph, and just their second appearance in the Champions League.

Jurcic expressed gratitude for the rare large turnout of 30,000 fans, which energized the players during the second leg at the June 30 Stadium. Despite their recent success, the challenge remains in competing against the dominant Cairo clubs, Al Ahly and Zamalek. Jurcic emphasizes the importance of maintaining positive energy and looks forward to future competitive matches.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025