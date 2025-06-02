Egypt's Pyramids Defy Giants, Claim Continental Glory

The Pyramids of Egypt emerged victorious on Sunday, claiming the African Champions League title. Despite this achievement, their Croatian coach, Krunoslav Jurcic, remarked that the team still struggles to establish its dominance within the local football scene.

The club, which underwent a substantial transformation seven years ago by changing its name, relocating to Cairo, and earning promotion to the Egyptian top league, celebrated a 3-2 aggregate win over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. This marks their second major win following last season's Egyptian Cup triumph, and just their second appearance in the Champions League.

Jurcic expressed gratitude for the rare large turnout of 30,000 fans, which energized the players during the second leg at the June 30 Stadium. Despite their recent success, the challenge remains in competing against the dominant Cairo clubs, Al Ahly and Zamalek. Jurcic emphasizes the importance of maintaining positive energy and looks forward to future competitive matches.