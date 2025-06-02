Left Menu

Cremonese Seals Dramatic Serie A Promotion with Playoff Victory

Cremonese clinched promotion to Serie A after a thrilling 3-2 playoff victory over Spezia. Manuel De Luca's double and a goal by Michele Collocolo secured the team’s win. Spezia mounted a late comeback, but Cremonese held on, returning to the top flight after last playing in 2022-23.

Cremonese emerged as the final team to earn promotion to Serie A, after a nail-biting playoff victory over Spezia with a scoreline of 3-2. The match unfolded with Manuel De Luca netting twice and Michele Collocolo adding another, giving Cremonese a commanding lead.

Spezia, however, pushed back late in the game with goals from Francesco Pio Esposito and Luca Vignali, instigating a tense finish to a fiercely contested playoff second leg. Despite this spirited opposition, Cremonese maintained their advantage.

With this victory, Cremonese joins Sassuolo and Pisa, who were already promoted from Serie B after securing first and second place, respectively, marking their return to Italy's top football division for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

