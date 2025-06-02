Benedict Hollerbach's Transfer: A Major Shift for Union Berlin
Union Berlin sells its main attacking player, Benedict Hollerbach, to Mainz for 10 million euros. Hollerbach played 65 games for Union, scoring 14 goals in league matches. With a new four-year contract at Mainz, Hollerbach leaves a significant impact on Union's offensive strategies.
Union Berlin faces a significant change as they part ways with Benedict Hollerbach, their main attacking force. The transfer comes as Hollerbach joins Bundesliga rival Mainz for a reported fee of 10 million euros.
Benedict Hollerbach has been a pivotal player for Union Berlin, contributing 14 goals in 62 Bundesliga matches, with nine in the last season alone. His departure leaves a gap in Union's offensive lineup, as his presence on the field often correlated with Union's ability to create scoring opportunities.
As Hollerbach embarks on his new journey with Mainz under a four-year contract, Union Berlin gears up to reinforce its squad. Reports suggest reinvestment from his transfer fee into signing Serbian forward Andrej Ilic permanently and securing Paderborn's Ilyas Ansah to strengthen their attacking options.
