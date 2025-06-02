Left Menu

Joe Root's Spectacular 166 Leads England to Series Victory

Joe Root scored a remarkable 166 not out, leading England to a three-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens. England chased down 308, set by the West Indies, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with Root becoming England's all-time leading ODI run-scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cardiff | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:47 IST
Joe Root's Spectacular 166 Leads England to Series Victory
Joe Root

Joe Root delivered an extraordinary performance with an unbeaten 166, propelling England to a thrilling three-wicket win over the West Indies in the second ODI held at Sophia Gardens.

Chasing a formidable target of 308, England reached 312-7 with seven balls to spare, thanks to Root's dominant innings and a crucial 49 from Will Jacks.

Root surpassed Eoin Morgan to become England's top run-scorer in ODIs, marking his 18th century in the format and sealing England's series victory with a 2-0 lead.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025