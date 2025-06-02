Joe Root's Spectacular 166 Leads England to Series Victory

Joe Root delivered an extraordinary performance with an unbeaten 166, propelling England to a thrilling three-wicket win over the West Indies in the second ODI held at Sophia Gardens.

Chasing a formidable target of 308, England reached 312-7 with seven balls to spare, thanks to Root's dominant innings and a crucial 49 from Will Jacks.

Root surpassed Eoin Morgan to become England's top run-scorer in ODIs, marking his 18th century in the format and sealing England's series victory with a 2-0 lead.