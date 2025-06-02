Joe Root's Spectacular 166 Leads England to Series Victory
Joe Root scored a remarkable 166 not out, leading England to a three-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens. England chased down 308, set by the West Indies, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with Root becoming England's all-time leading ODI run-scorer.
Joe Root delivered an extraordinary performance with an unbeaten 166, propelling England to a thrilling three-wicket win over the West Indies in the second ODI held at Sophia Gardens.
Chasing a formidable target of 308, England reached 312-7 with seven balls to spare, thanks to Root's dominant innings and a crucial 49 from Will Jacks.
Root surpassed Eoin Morgan to become England's top run-scorer in ODIs, marking his 18th century in the format and sealing England's series victory with a 2-0 lead.
