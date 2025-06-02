Left Menu

Simon Yates Triumphs at Giro d'Italia: A Defining Victory

British cyclist Simon Yates clinched victory in the Giro d'Italia, achieving a long-held career goal. Yates dominated the final stages, overtaking former pink jersey holder Isaac Del Toro. Celebrating his second Grand Tour win, Yates called it a defining moment, highlighting his challenging past attempts.

British cyclist Simon Yates has claimed a decisive victory in the Giro d'Italia, marking a significant milestone in his professional career. Yates, who rides for Team Visma Lease a Bike, secured the overall title after a strategic attack on the penultimate gravel-road climb stage, taking the pink jersey.

This victory is Yates' second Grand Tour win, following his triumph at the Spanish Vuelta in 2018. Yates expressed his delight at finally securing the Giro title, which had previously slipped through his fingers due to mishaps like withdrawal in 2020 and 2022 due to health issues.

The Giro finale saw Yates finishing nearly four minutes ahead of 21-year-old Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro. The race ended with a ceremonious ride through Rome, with highlights including a blessing from Pope Leo XIV and a moment of silence for a departed teammate's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

