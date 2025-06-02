BAI Unveils Rs 9.75 Crore Plan to Boost Badminton Success

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a major Rs 9.75 crore annual investment plan to boost badminton in India. The strategy aims to develop long-term talent and international success by offering monthly retainers to former international coaches, doubling prize money for domestic tournaments, and rewarding medal-winning performances.

The decision, made during BAI's Annual General Body Meeting in the national capital, includes Rs 73 lakh allocated for paying monthly retainers to former Olympians and international players now coaching at national camps. Additionally, Rs 2.22 crore will be dispensed as rewards for shuttlers who clinch medals at global events.

In a bid to enhance domestic competition, BAI has increased the prize pool for national tournaments to Rs 3.8 crore annually. Prize money for national ranking events has been doubled, and financial provisions await Olympians and top coaches. This plan underscores BAI's commitment to advancing India's badminton talents.

