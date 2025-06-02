Left Menu

BAI Unveils Rs 9.75 Crore Plan to Boost Badminton Success

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) introduced a Rs 9.75 crore annual investment plan to enhance badminton growth by offering monthly retainers to coaches, increasing prize money for tournaments, and rewarding international medalists. This initiative aims to support talent development and boost India's success in the sport globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:37 IST
BAI Unveils Rs 9.75 Crore Plan to Boost Badminton Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a major Rs 9.75 crore annual investment plan to boost badminton in India. The strategy aims to develop long-term talent and international success by offering monthly retainers to former international coaches, doubling prize money for domestic tournaments, and rewarding medal-winning performances.

The decision, made during BAI's Annual General Body Meeting in the national capital, includes Rs 73 lakh allocated for paying monthly retainers to former Olympians and international players now coaching at national camps. Additionally, Rs 2.22 crore will be dispensed as rewards for shuttlers who clinch medals at global events.

In a bid to enhance domestic competition, BAI has increased the prize pool for national tournaments to Rs 3.8 crore annually. Prize money for national ranking events has been doubled, and financial provisions await Olympians and top coaches. This plan underscores BAI's commitment to advancing India's badminton talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025