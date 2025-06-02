The Ultimate IPL Showdown: Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer
Virat Kohli's quest for an IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the IPL's 18th season finale. Kohli seeks redemption in his fourth IPL final, while Punjab, led by Iyer, aims for their first trophy. Both teams finished top in the league stage.
As the 18th season of the IPL reaches its crescendo, the sporting gaze is firmly set on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is vying for his first IPL title in a remarkable career.
Rivaling them for the prestigious trophy are the Punjab Kings, led by the determined Shreyas Iyer. Having carved out a path to the final with unwavering grit, Iyer's team has proven their mettle with a stunning turnaround.
The final, taking place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, promises a thrilling showdown as fans and players prepare for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle under the lights.
