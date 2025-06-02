Glenn Maxwell Calls Time on ODI Career, Targets T20 World Cup Glory

Glenn Maxwell, the renowned Australian all-rounder, has made the pivotal decision to retire from one-day internationals, Cricket Australia announced on Monday. The 36-year-old aims to prioritize the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year and his affiliations with franchise leagues.

Reflecting on his career, Maxwell expressed pride in representing Australia, despite early selections coming as a surprise. His remarkable journey included overcoming setbacks, contributing to two World Cup victories, and building a strike rate second only to cricket powerhouse Andre Russell.

Maxwell's legendary unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup remains a standout achievement. Despite a past leg injury affecting his fielding, Maxwell consulted with selector George Bailey about the team's future, marking the end of a vibrant chapter in ODI cricket.