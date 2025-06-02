Coco Gauff Advances to French Open Quarter-finals with Dominant Performance

Second seed Coco Gauff cruised into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5. The American, ranked world number two, seemed set for an easy victory, clinching the first set with ease.

However, Alexandrova mounted a challenge in the second set, forcing Gauff to dig deep. 'The whole match I played well,' Gauff reflected after her win, acknowledging her opponent's intensified effort.

Gauff remains on track for her first French Open title, having reached last year's final. She will now prepare to face the winner of the match between Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste.