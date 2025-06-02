Antoine Griezmann signs contract extension at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid handed Antoine Griezmann a two-year contract extension Monday which could keep the French forward with the club until he's 36.

Griezmann's previous contract had a year to run. He scored 19 goals in 53 games in all competitions this season as Atletico placed third in the Spanish league and reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The 34-year-old Griezmann is the club's all-time top scorer with 197 career goals. The announcement comes as Griezmann and Atletico prepare for the Club World Cup in the United States. Atletico's first game is June 15 against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in the group stage, before playing the Seattle Sounders and Brazil's Botafogo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)