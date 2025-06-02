TN CM lauds Gukesh for his impressive win over Carlsen
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded world champion D Gukesh for his stunning victory over Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen in the classical game in Round 6 of Norway chess.
Posting a video of the 19-year-old Gukesh closing his eyes for a moment after defeating Carlsen and the latter banging the table in frustration after being vanquished, the Chief Minister said on the social media platform X ''Congratulations to @DGukesh on defeating Magnus Carlsen in classical format at #NorwayChess2025.'' ''A proud moment for Indian chess and a defining milestone in his remarkable journey. Another solid step in India's steady rise in world chess,'' Stalin said in the post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
