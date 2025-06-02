Left Menu

TN CM lauds Gukesh for his impressive win over Carlsen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:46 IST
TN CM lauds Gukesh for his impressive win over Carlsen
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded world champion D Gukesh for his stunning victory over Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen in the classical game in Round 6 of Norway chess.

Posting a video of the 19-year-old Gukesh closing his eyes for a moment after defeating Carlsen and the latter banging the table in frustration after being vanquished, the Chief Minister said on the social media platform X ''Congratulations to @DGukesh on defeating Magnus Carlsen in classical format at #NorwayChess2025.'' ''A proud moment for Indian chess and a defining milestone in his remarkable journey. Another solid step in India's steady rise in world chess,'' Stalin said in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025