"Brilliance and dedication": PM Modi congratulates D Gukesh for memorable victory over Magnus Carlsen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the reigning world champion D Gukesh for his "brilliance" as he trounced the five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday. The victory marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster.

The 19-year-old world champion also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history after grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. "An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Along with PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded Gukesh, who left Carlsen frustrated with his memorable triumph. Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X, "In one of the most spectacular comebacks, India's @DGukesh plots his way to his first classical win against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament in Stavanger! The epic comeback shocked his opponent and has established the dominance of India's youth in whichever sports they choose. Heartiest congratulations, Gukesh. We are all proud of you!"

Kiren Rijiju also took to X, stating, "Well done @DGukesh! This first win over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 is the beginning of achieving another milestone. Proud of you, Gukesh! You've shown the world what quiet confidence & fierce focus can achieve!" Carlsen had an upper hand over Gukesh for most of the time in the match, but in the end, he couldn't control his nerves, and the teenager turned the tables around and went on to win the match. With this win, D Gukesh jumped to the third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, and now he is just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Earlier on May 27, the marquee clash of Round One at Norway Chess 2025 lived up to expectations as Carlsen launched a classic king hunt to defeat reigning World Champion D Gukesh in a thrilling encounter. This was their first classical match since Gukesh won the world title, and it also marked Carlsen's return to individual classical chess after nearly a year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)