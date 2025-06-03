Left Menu

Soccer-West Brom appoint Mason as manager

West Bromwich Albion have appointed Ryan Mason as coach on a three-year deal, the Championship club announced on Monday. Mason, 33, arrives from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was Ange Postecoglou's assistant in their Europa League-winning campaign. Spurs' youth product and former midfielder Mason twice served as the team's interim coach, in 2021 and 2023.

West Bromwich Albion have appointed Ryan Mason as coach on a three-year deal, the Championship club announced on Monday. Mason, 33, arrives from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was Ange Postecoglou's assistant in their Europa League-winning campaign.

Spurs' youth product and former midfielder Mason twice served as the team's interim coach, in 2021 and 2023. "We have undertaken a thoughtful and expansive search and Ryan always stood out to us among an incredibly strong group of candidates," Chairman Shilen Patel told the West Brom website.

"We are excited to have someone whose skill set means he has the aptitude to help us further establish elite standards in both preparation and player development for the first team and across all our team programmes." West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2021, finished ninth in the second tier last season, four points below the playoff spots.

They reached the playoffs in 2023-24 but were knocked out in the semi-finals by Southampton.

