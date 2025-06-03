Traffic Jam Delays England-West Indies ODI at The Oval

The start of the one-day international cricket match between England and the West Indies faced an unexpected delay on Tuesday at The Oval. The delay was caused by heavy traffic, leaving the West Indies team unable to arrive on time.

While the England team was already warming up at the venue, a statement from Surrey Cricket confirmed that 'one of the playing teams' was 'stuck in heavy traffic north of the river.' The match officials were prepared to coordinate the update in timings once all team members arrived.

Consequently, the toss was postponed by 40 minutes, rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. local time, with the match commencing at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than planned. With victories in Birmingham and Cardiff the previous week, England has already secured this three-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)