Left Menu

Traffic Jam Delays England-West Indies ODI at The Oval

The start of England's one-day international match against the West Indies was delayed due to the West Indies team being stuck in traffic. The statement from Surrey Cricket explained the delay, and the match started 30 minutes late. England has already secured the series victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:31 IST
Traffic Jam Delays England-West Indies ODI at The Oval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The start of the one-day international cricket match between England and the West Indies faced an unexpected delay on Tuesday at The Oval. The delay was caused by heavy traffic, leaving the West Indies team unable to arrive on time.

While the England team was already warming up at the venue, a statement from Surrey Cricket confirmed that 'one of the playing teams' was 'stuck in heavy traffic north of the river.' The match officials were prepared to coordinate the update in timings once all team members arrived.

Consequently, the toss was postponed by 40 minutes, rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. local time, with the match commencing at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than planned. With victories in Birmingham and Cardiff the previous week, England has already secured this three-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025