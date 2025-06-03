Left Menu

Tragic Cricket Incident: Young Talent Lost

A 12-year-old boy named Ansh tragically lost his life after being struck in the chest by a cricket ball during a match in Tundla. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead. The family, in disbelief, performed last rites without a postmortem, complicating police procedures.

Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:15 IST
Tragic Cricket Incident: Young Talent Lost
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Tundla, Firozabad district, as a 12-year-old boy named Ansh was fatally injured by a cricket ball during a match. Local authorities confirmed the accident on Tuesday.

Ansh, from the Gadhi Ranchhor locality, was representing Future Cricket Academy in the finals. He was struck in the chest while batting, causing him to fall unconscious. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Ansh was declared dead, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The family, unwilling to accept the tragic news, attempted further treatment in Agra. Returning heartbroken, they conducted the last rites without notifying the police, preventing a postmortem examination. The authorities emphasize that further actions depend on a formal complaint from the family, who have yet to approach the police for the same.

