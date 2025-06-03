Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Lock Horns in IPL Final Showdown
The Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final. Both teams retained the same lineup as their previous games, with the league set to announce a new champion in its 18th edition.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling culmination of the IPL season, the Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, have elected to bowl after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The final showdown promises a new champion in the league's 18th edition.
Both teams have decided to stick with the same eleven from their preceding matches, indicating confidence in their current setups. Royal Challengers Bengaluru brings a formidable lineup including stars like Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood.
Punjab Kings have entrusted their aspirations on players such as Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal. The final is anticipated to be a blockbuster as both teams vie for the coveted IPL trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brilliant Night: Sikkim Cricket Ground Shines with New Floodlights
Shubman Gill: Will the 'Thinking Cricketer' Lead Team India?
Cricket Icons Tiwary and Nadeem Lead Jharkhand State Cricket Association
SRH's Power Play: A Gripping Cricket Showdown
Harry Brook: England's New Hope for a Bright Cricket Era