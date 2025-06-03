Left Menu

Mark Flekken's Bundesliga Homecoming

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford on a three-year deal. The 31-year-old returns to Germany after two seasons in the Premier League. Known for his impressive physical presence, Flekken has also played for the Netherlands and various German clubs.

Updated: 03-06-2025 19:43 IST
Bayer Leverkusen announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Premier League side Brentford on a three-year contract, marking his return to German football.

Flekken, 31, has been lauded by Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes for his comprehensive skill set and commanding physical presence, which made him one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

With eight caps for the Netherlands, Flekken's career has predominantly unfolded in Germany, including stints at Freiburg and Duisburg. The move comes as Leverkusen prepare for their new season under head coach Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United manager.

