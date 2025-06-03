Yatharth Gaur Triumphs in Mini Max Karting Championship

Yatharth Gaur of Leapfrog Racing has marked his place in karting history by topping the Mini Max class during the third round of the Meco Meritus Cup. He is celebrated as the category's inaugural champion, having been introduced to the competition this year.

The young talent from Faridabad clinched the title with a total of 81 points, following a decisive final race at Coimbatore. His victory came after a tense season finale where his closest competitor, Rivaan Dev Preetham from Chennai, faced disqualification.

Yatharth's journey to the championship was not without challenges. After debuting and securing a race win in 2023, he missed the following year's competition due to an accident. However, his resilient comeback this year has firmly established him as a rising star in the karting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)