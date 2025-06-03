IFAB Mandates Penalty Retakes: New Rules for Accidental Double Touches
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has decreed that penalties must be retaken if the player accidentally touches the ball twice. This decision follows an incident during a Champions League match where Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez's goal was disallowed for such an infraction.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has clarified regulations regarding penalty kicks in professional soccer, mandating that penalties be retaken if a player accidentally touches the ball twice. This announcement comes in response to a recent Champions League match controversy involving Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.
During a tense penalty shootout with Real Madrid, Alvarez's spot kick was disallowed after the video assistant referee (VAR) observed a double touch. Although Alvarez converted the kick, Atletico Madrid subsequently lost the shootout and was eliminated from the tournament, prompting a review of the rules.
IFAB's new directives require that in similar cases during penalty shootouts, the penalty is retaken if successful and recorded as missed if unsuccessful. This rule aims to ensure clarity and fairness moving forward. The changes will be applicable for competitions commencing on or after July 1, though early adoption is permitted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
