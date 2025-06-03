Simone Inzaghi Departs Inter Milan After Celebrated Tenure

Simone Inzaghi has stepped down as the manager of Inter Milan, just days after a significant 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. Inzaghi's departure was announced by the Serie A club on Tuesday, marking an end to his four-year tenure.

The season concluded in disappointment for Inzaghi and Inter, having finished second in Serie A, narrowly losing out to champions Napoli. Additionally, Inter was eliminated in the Coppa Italia semi-finals by AC Milan with a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Throughout his time with Inter, Inzaghi secured six trophies, including one Serie A Scudetto, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercoppa Italia victories. Reports from Italian media indicate he is poised to take on a new challenge with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

