Simone Inzaghi Departs Inter Milan After Celebrated Tenure

Simone Inzaghi has left his managerial role at Inter Milan following a 5-0 loss in the Champions League final, concluding a four-year stint with six trophies. Italian media reports suggest he will join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and lead them in the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:39 IST
Simone Inzaghi has stepped down as the manager of Inter Milan, just days after a significant 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. Inzaghi's departure was announced by the Serie A club on Tuesday, marking an end to his four-year tenure.

The season concluded in disappointment for Inzaghi and Inter, having finished second in Serie A, narrowly losing out to champions Napoli. Additionally, Inter was eliminated in the Coppa Italia semi-finals by AC Milan with a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Throughout his time with Inter, Inzaghi secured six trophies, including one Serie A Scudetto, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercoppa Italia victories. Reports from Italian media indicate he is poised to take on a new challenge with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

