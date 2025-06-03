Left Menu

Simone Inzaghi Parts Ways with Inter Milan After Champions League Defeat

Simone Inzaghi resigns as Inter Milan's manager following a severe 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, marking a season without silverware for the Serie A club. Inter now rushes to find a replacement before the upcoming Club World Cup, considering several candidates.

Updated: 03-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:18 IST
Simone Inzaghi has stepped down from his role as manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. His departure follows a devastating 5-0 loss against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, concluding a season without any trophy for the Italian team.

Inter Milan's unremarkable campaign ended with the heavy defeat in Munich, after finishing second in Serie A just one point behind Napoli, and being eliminated by AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on a 4-1 aggregate. The club faces a tight timeline to appoint a new manager ahead of the Club World Cup, opening against Monterrey on June 18.

In a heartfelt statement, Inzaghi expressed his gratitude for his four-year journey with Inter, during which he won six trophies, including one Serie A title and two Coppa Italia. Italian reports suggest Inzaghi may join Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, Inter President Giuseppe Marotta acknowledged the mutual agreement for Inzaghi's departure, with rumors of potential successors, including Cesc Fabregas and Roberto De Zerbi.

