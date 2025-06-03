Inzaghi Departs Inter Milan: A New Chapter Begins

Simone Inzaghi has officially left his role as the manager of Inter Milan, the club announced on Tuesday. This decision follows a devastating 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, concluding a season without trophies for the Italian giants.

Inter ended the season in a disappointing fashion, including their second-place finish in Serie A and a Coppa Italia semi-final exit against AC Milan. With a new campaign looming, the club is racing to secure a new manager ahead of their first Club World Cup fixture against Monterrey on June 17.

In his departure statement, Inzaghi expressed gratitude to the club and fans, reflecting on the six trophies won under his leadership. Speculation mounts as Italian media suggests that Inzaghi will take over at Al-Hilal, while Inter assesses potential successors, including Cesc Fabregas and Roberto De Zerbi.

